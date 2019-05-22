Leader says dissatisfied with how JCPOA was handled

On the 16th day of the auspicious month of Ramadan, a group of University students and representatives from student associations met with Ayatollah Khamenei this afternoon at the Hosseinieh of Imam Khomeini (ra).

In the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) was handled by the diplomats, saying that “I did not believe in the way the JCPOA was done and I have made this clear to the president and the foreign minister on many occasions.”

In response to a question put forward by a student, the Leader defended the constitution, saying that although some shortcomings have emerged from the political structure of the Islamic Republic, they could be resolved.

He further mostly blamed the ‘agents’ for the shortcomings, saying, some agents do some actions that create big cleavages in the society.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to note that there are problems with both presidential and parliamentary political systems, while stressing that there are more shortcomings with the parliamentary political systems.

KI/TASNIM2017488