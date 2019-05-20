  1. Politics
20 May 2019 - 11:57

Nat. security commission to hold meeting with European envoys

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is going to hold its second meeting with ambassadors of European countries to Iran, said MP Shahrouz Barzegar on Monday.

Barzegar, a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said that the meeting will be held in the coming days and its goal is to address European countries’ measures to uphold their obligations under the nuclear deal and ways to safeguard Iran’s economic interests.

The first meeting was held in early August in Tehran.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has been in shambles ever since President Donald Trump withdrew US from it last May and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In a bid to keep Iran in the agreement, the European Union promised the country to establish an alternative payment mechanism, dubbed INSTEX, to facilitate trade with Iran in the face of US sanctions. The mechanism, which is said to cover only medicine and foodstuff, has yet to become operational.

