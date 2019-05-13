  1. Iran
13 May 2019 - 12:49

Iranian pop star Behnam Safavi passes away at 35

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian pop star Behnam safavi has passed away on Monday, after years of battling with cancer.

Behnam Safavi, born in 1983, passed away in a hospital in Isfahan after battling with cancer for more than five years.

His program manager, Reza Foadian, announced the news in an Instagram post this morning. 

