JCPOA beneficial to region, world, detrimental to Iran’s enemies

Rouhani on Wednesday appeared on TV to declare Iranian reciprocal action to US over the breach of JCPOA by scale-down of Iran's commitments envisaged by Note 26 of the nuclear deal.

He said Iran has always been and will stay committed to its responsibilities to the nuclear deal, which Tehran signed with P5+1 group of countries, the US, Britain, France, Russia and China plus Germany.

The president said the nuclear pact was in the interest of the region and the whole world, and the country will continue the efforts to stay in the pact despite the enemies' wishes.

The enemies, including the American hardliners, Zionists, and the reactionaries in the region, were opposed to the international deal since the very moment it was reached, he added.

Rouhani noted that JCPOA has a national strategic foundation, it was not an individual or partisan or governmental issue, he said.

“Rather, it was a national decision which was made by the entire governing system.”

The people in the region, the Europeans and even the US allies and the international companies are suffering from the US policies, creating restrictions for the European companies doing business with Iran.

60-day moratorium to remedy breaches

Rouhani said Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the parties to the deal to remedy their breaches and preserve Iran's interests enshrined by JCPOA.

He further said that the European signatories to the deal were doing well in lip service, but they were unable to implement what they vowed.

Rouhani was referring to the Europeans’ pledge to take actions to neutralize the restrictions caused by the unilateral withdrawal.

“Based on a decision made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, I sent messages to the remaining five countries in the nuclear deal, announcing that we gave them one year as they requested us.”

President clarified that Iran is not leaving the deal, however saying that “It was a strategic patience on our part.”

“It is not the end of JCPOA, rather it is a new phase of the deal in the context and in line with the wording of the JCPOA.”