Iran seeks special trade mechanism with Russia, Turkey to skirt US bans: FM Zarif

"Iran's version of the European INSTEX is a company known as SATMA. The European Union has been informed of it… A mechanism similar to INSTEX may be implemented in participation with other interested countries, including Russia and Turkey", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has told Sputnik.

He also stressed that Iran would be taking steps concerning the nuclear deal if the European Union is unable to help Tehran counter US sanctions.

"As long as Iran's interests are protected by the JCPOA, and the EU sticks to its commitments, Iran will comply with the agreement. As soon as the European Union is unable to help Iran counter-sanctions, Iran's unilateral adherence to the JCPOA may lose its meaning. In that case, the restrictions under the JCPOA may be reviewed", the minister said.

Since the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal almost a year ago, other signatories to the deal, including Russia, China, France, Germany, and the UK have confirmed their commitment to the document, also slamming the restrictions Washington unilaterally imposed on Tehran.

During Zarif's trip to Ankara last month, the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey announced that the two countries would create a trade mechanism similar to EU's INSTEX to help continue their bilateral trade under US sanctions.

KI/Sputnik