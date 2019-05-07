‘We will convoy enemies to graveyard of history’: IRGC cmdr.

In a Tuesday letter to the Iranian Parliament, the IRGC first-in-command appreciated lawmakers support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against US hostile measures.

“IRGC is determined to convoy enemies of the Islamic Iran to the graveyard of history with unforgettable defeats and humiliations,” reads part of the message.

The letter was read Akbar Ranjzadeh, a presiding board member of the Parliament, on Tuesday’s open session.

On April 23, lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of the 13-article pro-IRGC motion to safeguard against the US’ terrorist designation of IRGC.

On April 8, Trump declared that the US had decided to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on a list of foreign terrorist organizations. In response, Iran’s National Security Council listed the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization and the designation was turned into law by the Iranian Parliament.

