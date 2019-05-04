WFPIST chief meets head of Tunisian Nahda movement in Istanbul

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, Secretary General of the Tehran-based World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST), met and held talks with the leader of Tunisia's al-Nahda Rachid al-Ghannouchi on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Grand Çamlıca Mosque in Turkish city of Istanbul.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Araki praised the people of Tunisia for their support for oppressed Palestinian people from the start, emphasizing that the Tunisian elders and leaders are expected to reveal the true nature of US Deal of the Century plot and cause it to fall through.

The WFPIST secretary-general further suggested al-Ghannouchi to hold a large conference attended by the elites and experts of the Islamic world in Tunisia with the aim of foiling the Deal of the Century and pushing back the US anti-Palestine plot.

Al-Ghannouchi welcomed Ayatollah Araki’s suggestion, expressing confidence that the Deal of the Century will fail with almighty God’s help.

