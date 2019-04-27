Emiratis’ participation in Trump’s game to jeopardize their oil exports: Iran’s ex-FM

“After the Islamic revolution, when the Emirate’s sheikhs, provoked by England, started to distribute propaganda against Iranian islands, Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said that Emiratis should pass through a sea of blood,” he wrote.

“Today, the Emirati sheikhs should know that taking a role in Trump’s dangerous game against Iran will pull down their oil exports to zero,” he added.

The United States announced on last Monday that it will not grant sanctions waivers to the 8 buyers of Iran crude again in line with its illegal and cruel sanctions on Iranian nation.

In continuation of the US hostile policies against the Iranian nation, the White House announced that it has decided not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May.

However, Iranian officials have announced that the country has numerous methods for selling its oil despite US unilateral sanctions.

