Death toll rises to 138 in Sri Lanka explosions

According to the BBC, at least six explosions have been reported. Three churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted during Easter services.

The BBC has quoted the Sri Lankan media as saying that foreign tourists may be among the casualties.

The Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels, all in Colombo, were also hit, according to the report.

The death toll from the bombings has risen to 138 people, while more than 400 are wounded, according to latest figures by Reuters.

AP reported a security official saying at least the two of the church blasts were believed to have been carried out by suicide bombers.

A post on the Facebook page of St. Sebastian’s Church said a “bomb attack” had targeted the premises, the Iranian English-language TV channel Press TV has reported.

Government minister Mano Ganeshan, at the scene of one of the blasts in Colombo, expressed his shock at the attacks, the BBC said.

President Maithripala Sirisena has issued a statement calling for people to remain calm and support the authorities in their investigations.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe is chairing an emergency meeting, according to the reports.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The story will be updated as more information comes in.

