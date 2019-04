MAHALLAT, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Keeping their thousands-year-old traditions alive, the local people and farmers of Nimvar, near Mahallat in central Iran, gather every year in late winter and early spring to perform ‘Shovel Turning’ ceremony to cherish the gift of precipitation and thank Anahita, the ancient goddess of water. Turning the shovel symbolizes the joint effort and empathy among the people living in a community.