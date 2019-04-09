  1. Iran
9 April 2019 - 14:09

US’ malicious acts against IRGC won’t bear fruit: Leader

US’ malicious acts against IRGC won’t bear fruit: Leader

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – “Americans are planning plots against IRGC and the Islamic Revolution but such malicious acts will get them nowhere,” the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He made the remarks Monday night while addressing a host of IRGC personnel and their families in Tehran. 

“It has been 40 years since the enemies began imposing various types of political and economic pressures, as well as launching a comprehensive propaganda campaign against the Iranian nation, but they achieve no results,” the Leader said.   

Washington designated IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday through an official statement. In retaliation, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a "terrorist organization."

This item is being updated…

HJ/4585969

News Code 143936

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News