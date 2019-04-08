  1. Politics
Rouhani asks Leader for withdrawal of €2b from NDFI: MP

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – In a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani applied for permission to grant some €2 billion from the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) to renovation of flood-stricken areas, a Parliament Member told reporters on Monday.

As Fatemeh Zolghadr informed reporters, MPs also submitted a plan to the presiding board of the Parliament on Monday about allocation of some financial resources to reconstruction of flood-hit areas.

Rouhani has stressed his government’s commitment to providing swift compensation for flood-affected people across the country.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing devastating damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

