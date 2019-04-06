Iran, Iraq to expand coop. in fighting against terrorism

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks on Saturday in a joint news conference with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and said, “security is of paramount importance for the two countries of Iran and Iraq.”

Border cooperation will be strengthened between the two countries in fighting against terrorism, drug trafficking and smuggling, he added.

President Rouhani seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to Iraqi government for welcoming him in a recent trip to Iraq and said, “with the coordination made, bilateral relationship between Iran and Iraq will be broadened.”

The two countries of Iran and Iraq have established deep and historical ties with each other which dates back to many years ago, he said, adding, “the two nations of Iran and Iraq have always established amicable relationship over the centuries in various fields.”

Implementation of agreements made between the two countries in a recent trip to Iraq was taken into consideration, the first of which is related to free of charge issuance of visa between the two countries, President Rouhani added.

