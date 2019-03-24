Judiciary chief urges GIO to provide more facilities for floor-stricken areas

Moreover, attending flood-affected areas immediately, the judiciary chief called for the General Inspection Office to monitor and evaluate various dimensions of the incident precisely.

For this reason, Governor General of Golestan Province Seyyed Manaf Hashemi was dismissed from his position following public outrage at his absence from work. He reportedly traveled abroad after the disaster hit. The Iranian first vice-president has replaced Hashemi with one of his deputies.

Iran’s northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran have been battered by heavy rains for the past few days, with Aqqala and Gomishan cities in Golestan being the worst hit where landslides have killed two people, and devastating flooding forced evacuations and left many districts without power.

