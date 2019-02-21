Iran Navy launches massive marine war game in Persian Gulf

Speaking during the press conference of Velayat-97 wargame on Thursday morning, Khanzadi said the large-scale marine war game begins at 2km from the Strait of Hormuz, the Oman Sea, and continues up to 10 degrees north of the Indian Ocean, and will run for a week.

He outlined that the war game aims for training naval plans to deal with any external threats, displaying power, assessing the equipment, the level of preparedness and accountability of the navy, and declaring readiness to achieve collective security in open waters.

Commander of Iranian Army Navy said Velayat-97 marine drill will start in four stages of maritime parade, real battleships, amphibious warfare, anti-amphibious warfare and power displaying since today, and will continue for a week.

