Iran makes significant progress in manufacturing aircraft, car components

Speaking in a local ceremony on Tuesday, Hajizadeh said the enemies will never remove sanctions against Iran and we have to make them ineffective forever, with a thought-out outlook for the future.

"Most of the sanctions are domestic as some of Iranian bank CEOs follow the plots of the Arrogant instead of implementing Central Bank's regulations," he noted.

Referring to the Arrogant's remarks over its attacks on Iranian military system, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said "the United States and the Zionist regime were after sabotage in some Iranian military units, but we could manage to convert their threats to opportunities."

Hajizadeh added that the enemy had embedded micro accelerometers in some of the manipulated pieces that we identified them and applied those micro accelerometers to produce other military components.

"We were watching the ISIL airplanes and their activities in the skies of Iraq and Syria at IRGC Control Center" he said.

