  1. Politics
17 February 2019 - 22:21

Zarif to Europe:

Time to get wet if you want to swim against US unilateralism

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the European countries to take practical steps to reject US unilateralism, warning that Iran cannot fight for global security despite EU reluctance to seriously preserve the JCPOA.

“Iran cannot forever foot whole bill for vital global security achievements–whether it's the JCPOA or combating of drug & human trafficking. Time for Europe to get wet if it wants to swim against dangerous tide of US unilateralism,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after delivering his speech at Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

In another tweet, the Iranian top diplomat has given the link of full transcript of his speech at the conference published on the website of Iranian Foreign Ministry available at: #MSC2019: http://en.mfa.ir/index.aspx?

Kamal Iranidoost

