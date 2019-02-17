Academy award winner Michaël Dudok to come to Iran

According to the director of 11th Tehran International Animation Festival, Mohammadreza Karimi Saremi, Dutch Academy award winner Michaël Dudok will be part of a jury panel for this year’s edition of the festival.

The London-based animator, director and illustrator won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for ‘Father and Daughter’ and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for ‘The Red Turtle’.

Dudok is also scheduled to attend a session on March 7 to have a causal discussion about his films with the Iranians who are interested in his works.

According to Karimi Saremi, the Dutch director will talk about his method of film-making, and his views on his films, and answer the audience’s questions.

The 11th Tehran International Animation Festival will be held on 3-7 March 2019 in the Iranian capital.

105 short animations, 46 student-made films, 2 features, 6 TV productions, 8 experimentals, and 25 children and young adults titles have been selected to vie at the international competition section of the festival.

