16 February 2019 - 15:56

Rail exports vial Incheh Borun border up 120%

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iran has exported 37,018 tons of non-oil commodities via railroad through Incheh Borun border terminal, in the northeastern Golestan province, since the beginning of the current Iranian year that will end on March 20, a local rail official said.

“The figure shows a 120% jump in comparison with the corresponding period of last year,” Mohammad Reza Ghorbani, the managing director of Golestan Railway Company said.

The official added that some 76,699 tons of commodities were imported via the northeastern checkpoint over the same period.

The exports and imports during the  period were mainly made to and from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Russia.

Incheh Borun train station was inaugurated in late 2014, in a ceremony attended by the presidents of Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan

