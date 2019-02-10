Iran ready to enrich 190,000 SWU: AEOI Spox

He made the remarks Sunday on the sideline of inaugurating a technology park in Qazvin.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution ordered AEOI on June 4 to make the necessary arrangements to reach 190,000 SWU.

Kamalvandi highlighted that Iran is also ready to enhance its level of enrichment form 3 to 20 percent, 'if required'.

Using new machines to enrich uranium is on the agenda of AEOI and its related preparations have been made, he said without providing further details.

He went on to say that the latest nuclear achievements of the country will be unveiled on April 9, adding, one of the most important achievements is the mass production of Oxygen 18.

He described the production of Oxygen 18 as a ‘major leap’ in Iran’s nuclear chemistry, noting that AEOI is now working on increasing the number of stable isotopes in the product which will have medical and pharmaceutical applications.

“Only five countries can produce Oxygen 18,” he stressed, adding that one liter of this product worth some $30,000 which displays the great value of this technology.

AEOI head Ali Akbar Salehi said last week that “researchers at Khandab nuclear site (Arak Heavy Water Plant) have announced that they have been able to produce oxygen 18 with 97% purity and the capacity of 60kg per year, the final step of which is the electrolysis that is also going to take place soon.”

