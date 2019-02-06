Larijani calls for using sanctions to serve Iran’s independent economy

Ali Larijani made the remark in an administrative council meeting on Wednesday in Qom.

He said the 2015 Iran nuclear deal would have lessened the burden of economic pressure on Iran, but the US withdrew from the agreement to undermine the country’s financial transactions and investment.

The US has also reduced Iran’s political interactions by spreading an anti-Iran propaganda in the international arena, he added.

They also seek to affect and alter the direction of the resistance movement in the region in an effort to force Iran to give up on its support to Palestine, he said.

Larijani then maintained that the US had failed to achieve its goals in making security problems for Iran, or transferring terrorists to the east.

MNA/4535647