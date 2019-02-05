Warsaw anti-Iran Conference will bear no fruition

Iranian foreign minister and Foreign Ministry’s spokesman have emphasized that Iran will act retaliatory measure in this respect, he maintained.

He reiterated, “Poland is in no position that Iran will take a reciprocal action. Once a retaliatory action is taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in this respect, it is merely an enlightening step taken against the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, mischievousness and malicious behavior of the United States.”

In the same direction, Islamic Republic of Iran concluded a Treaty of Friendship in Poland in 1927, he said, adding, “in this treaty concluded between the two countries, Poland breached its promise and did not live up its commitments within the framework of the treaty.”

He put the number of cooperation agreement inked between Iran and Poland at 12 which is unique of its kind as compared with other European countries.

In this regard, Islamic Republic of Iran has hosted nearly 130,000 Polish immigrants, he said, adding, “as a matter of fact, Polish government will hold this Conference due to the conditions they have in their relationship with the United States.”

Warsaw Conference is merely considered as a populistic show which is similar to the one that US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have orchestrated it repeatedly, so that teachings of psychological warfare plays a special role in their political affiliation, Falahatpisheh opined.

At the first step, they [Trump and Pompeo] were seeking to bring Iran’s case back to the UN Security Council (UNSC) but they failed, he said, adding, “for this reason, they are following up such measures to hold such conferences.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to his recent trip to the neighboring countries including Syria, Iraq and Turkey and said, “in our bilateral relationship, I grasped out that unfortunately, Iran’s economic policy cannot be defended in three neighboring states of Turkey, Iraq and Syria at all.”

For example, Iranian products have no place in Iraqi market but products of other Arab countries and Turkey can be found in Iraq market.

In conclusion, Falahatpisheh called on responsible officials to take the said issue into serious consideration in line with getting lion’s share of products export to these countries.

