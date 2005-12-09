Tehran Symphony Orchestra to continue without Rahbari

One section of the program will be performed by the chorus and the other symphony orchestra sections.

In a letter addressed to Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad-Hossein Saffar Harandi, Rahbari announced his resignation recently.

Pointing to his positive assessment of music in Iran, he said that due to the low salaries paid to members of the orchestra and some other problems, he would not continue as the conductor. However, he also informed the minister that he is prepared to cooperate in the future and share his experiences with Iran’s artistic and cultural figures and musicians whenever the problems are resolved.

