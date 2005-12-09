  1. Culture
9 December 2005 - 16:32

Tehran Symphony Orchestra to continue without Rahbari

TEHRAN, Dec. 9 (MNA) -- Tehran Symphony Orchestra is to perform without its previous conductor, Ali Rahbari, at the Vahdat Hall on December 11 and 12, orchestra director Gholamreza Khodami announced on Friday.

One section of the program will be performed by the chorus and the other symphony orchestra sections. 

 

In a letter addressed to Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad-Hossein Saffar Harandi, Rahbari announced his resignation recently.

 

Pointing to his positive assessment of music in Iran, he said that due to the low salaries paid to members of the orchestra and some other problems, he would not continue as the conductor. However, he also informed the minister that he is prepared to cooperate in the future and share his experiences with Iran’s artistic and cultural figures and musicians whenever the problems are resolved.

 

NM/ML/HG

End

 

MNA

News Code 14214

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News