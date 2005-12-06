  1. Economy
6 December 2005 - 17:29

EGFI and EDBI support small industries’ exports to Venezuela

TEHRAN, Dec. 6 (MNA) -– Iran’s small industries’ exports to Venezuela will be supported and facilitated by a new program offered by Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) and Export Development Bank of Iran (EDBI), executive director to both organs Noruz Kohzadi announced on Tuesday.

“EGFI has increased the insurance coverage provided by Venezuelan banks up to 5% of their capitals. This new decision will take care of the credit ceiling considered for credit instruments related to the industries’ exports,” he said, adding that the EDBI has already signed cooperation agreements with BIV and Bancoex banks of Venezuela with regard to this issue. “In addition, two more contracts will be sealed with two other banks in order to facilitate opening L/C for the exports or purchase from Iran,” the director maintained.

 

Projects to establish production line, installation and commissioning as well as training in production machinery for consumer goods, flour and diary products, refrigeration industry, plastic parts for vehicles, detergents and food packing sectors are already under EGFI and EDBI support program.

 

ML/MA

END

 

MNA

 

 

 

        

 

    

News Code 14200

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News