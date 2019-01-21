  1. Culture
‘Tangle’ to vie at We Like 'Em Short Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MAN) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Tangle’, directed by Maliheh Gholamzadeh, will go on screen at We Like 'Em Short Film Festival in Oregon.

‘Tangle’ is a war story narrating the separation of people from their homeland due to war and the subsequent crisis. 

We Like 'Em Short Film Festival celebrates Animation and Comedic short films. It provides a platform for independent filmmakers, seasoned and emerging, to share their talent. This festival seeks original, entertaining animated and comedy shorts from around the world.

We Like ‘Em Short allows aspiring and professional filmmakers the chance to show their films in beautiful Baker City, a small community known for embracing the arts. The festival also acts as a funding source for the Baker High School new media classes.

The 10th edition of the festival will be held from August 15-18.

