Germany summons Iran chargé d'affaires over arrest of Afghan dual national

On January 15, Reuters quoted Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office as saying that a 50-year-old Afghan-German dual national who worked for the German military had been detained on suspicion of passing data to an Iranian intelligence agency.

In reaction to the news, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Saturday rejected the reports, saying that the unfounded claim is part of the efforts to mar EU-Iran relations.

Today, the German media reported that Iran’s chargé d'affaires was summoned by the German foreign ministry over the case.

