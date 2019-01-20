Trump issued arrest warrant for Marzieh Hashemi: Falahatpisheh

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of Parliament's open session on Sunday, Falahatpisheh said "the detention of Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi, for whatever reason, is contrary to the US Code and international regulations."

He noted that this is a reminder of an Act passed in 2001, during the tenure of then US President George W Bush, based on which all rights to civil liberties, freedom of expression and media freedom can be banned in the United States.

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, emphasizing that the arrest of Hashemi is a clear violation of the law given by Trump himself, said "a country claiming to pursue democracy promotion and defense of freedom of expression, arrests this woman who has never violated the principles of professional journalism, only with the order of its president."

Pointing out that this incident reflects the true image of US policy, Falahatpisheh said "the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly pursue the issue in international circles, in the form of public diplomacy."

"Contrary to the claims of Americans, these are Iranians who are always the victims of US double-standards," he noted.

