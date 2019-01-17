  1. Politics
17 January 2019 - 13:24

Mogherini not to attend anti-Iran Warsaw conf.: spokesperson

Mogherini not to attend anti-Iran Warsaw conf.: spokesperson

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – EU’s High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will not participate at an anti-Iranian summit which is going to be held in Poland, said an EU spokesperson.

Due to her busy schedule, Mogherini will not attend the conference in Poland, an EU spokesperson told IRNA on the condition of anonymity.

Organized by the United States, an anti-Iran conference is going to be held in Poland's Warsaw next month.

The summit is dubbed as ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’ and according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, it will focus on Iran.

Iran Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish envoy over the issue and said that Poland has ‘no right’ to host such a meeting against Iran.

MAH/IRN83173847

News Code 141621

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News