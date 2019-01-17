Mogherini not to attend anti-Iran Warsaw conf.: spokesperson

Due to her busy schedule, Mogherini will not attend the conference in Poland, an EU spokesperson told IRNA on the condition of anonymity.

Organized by the United States, an anti-Iran conference is going to be held in Poland's Warsaw next month.

The summit is dubbed as ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’ and according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, it will focus on Iran.

Iran Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish envoy over the issue and said that Poland has ‘no right’ to host such a meeting against Iran.

MAH/IRN83173847