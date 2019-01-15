Rouhani says Iran not afraid of sanctions

He made the remarks at the Administrative Council of Golestan province, adding, “the country is not experiencing normal conditions however, we do not fear sanctions, we do not retreat and abandon our aims.”

Like the Imposed War, this economic war has been imposed on us but we will stand, Rouhani stressed.

“We are proud that like the 8-year war [imposed by Iraq], we weren’t the party who violated out commitments,” he noted, adding, “many provoked us to violate our obligations, but we did not start the economic war.”

He also said, “Trump is seeking to separate people from the establishment so that we abandon our independence and be isolated, but he didn’t succeed and will not be successful in the future.”

“The United States faced resistance from 14 other members even during its presidency of the UN Security Council," he added.

“Those who bought hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons in the region are admitting today that they did not achieve their goals in Syria, Iraq and Yemen,” said Rouhani.

“What US is seeking by bringing up negotiations is [to force us] to abandon nuclear technology,” Iranian President highlighted, adding, “today, we are in the best condition and we are producing 20% [reactor] fuel and despite the sanctions in recent months, we bought ten container ships.”

Elsewhere, Rouhani said that Incheh-Borun corridor connects the East to Europe and needs to be completed and electrified, adding that the necessary groundwork for electrification of Gorgan rail link to Mashhad or Garmsar has been conducted by the government.

Appreciating the warm welcoming of the people of Golestan Province, president said that the unity and empathy of the officials and the people of the province are very valuable.

