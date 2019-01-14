Iran amb. meets with Swedish Archbishop

According to Public Relations Department of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Iranian ambassador briefed Antje Jackelén on the status of Iranian Christians and their religious rights in Islamic Republic of Iran and invited honorable Archbishop of Uppsala in Sweden and Primate of the Church of Sweden to visit Iran and tour Iranian cultural sites and become familiar with Iranian history, culture and people.

Iranian Cultural Attaché informed the top Swedish religious figure about inter-religious dialogue between Islam and Christianity in Iran and said such dialogue is going on for many years in Iran and involves Muslim scholars and their Christian counterparts from World Council of Churches, that Swedish Church is also a member.

The Swedish Archbishop, for her part, said she is interested in current Iranian situation, its cultural achievements and social status of Iranian women.

