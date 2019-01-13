Iran to launch 2 Pet-chemical plants by March

Kaveh Methanol Plant has been pre-commissioned and is being prepared for official inauguration by March, said director of projects at the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), according to the news service of Iranian Oil Ministry SHANA.

Ali Mohammad Bossaqzadeh said that the project was the touted as the biggest methanol production facility in the world with 7,000 tons per day of production capacity.

The official further added that the first phase of Bushehr Petrochemicals Plant was also scheduled to come online by the end of the calendar year of 1397, adding the project included methanol, ethane recovery and gas sweetening units.

He said NPC was seeking to launch projects which would supply value-added items in the downstream sector.

“The petrochemicals industry has proved that difficult conditions could not impact its development,” the official added.

Kaveh Petrochemicals Plant is being built in 220 hectares of land in the southern city of Dayyer, Bushehr Province.

Bushehr Petrochemicals Plant is also being built with 3 mt/y of production capacity. The facility will be a supplier of ethane, ethylene, methanol, sulfur, light-density polyethylene, linear high-density polyethylene, and acetic acid.

MNA/SHANA