Ayatollah Khamenei has sent a message to the 53rd meeting of the Union of Islamic Student Association in Europe (UISAE), urging the Iranian students wherever they are across the world to intensify their efforts to work towards meeting the country's needs and help the country move towards self-sufficiency, calling the move a Jihad done in the way of Allah.

The message was read out in the Islamic center in Hamburg by Hojatoleslam Javad Ejei.