Iran stress maintaining coop. between Tehran, Moscow, Ankara

Jaberi Ansari departed Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday morning at the head of a high-ranking political and military delegation.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, he met and held talks with the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin at the venue of Russian Ministry of Defense and exchanged views on Syria’s developments and relevant issues.

The Iranian diplomat also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and discussed the latest developments of peace process in Syria and Yemen.

He went on to say that trilateral cooperation between Iran, Russia and Turkey within the framework of ‘Astana Peace Process’ has showed its significance over the past year successfully.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the very intimate and amicable relationship between Iran and Russia in different areas and said, “one of these areas of joint cooperation between the two countries is related to Syria, the issue of which has produced positive results especially in the fields of countering terrorism and restoring peace and stability in the region.”

At the end of his intensive talks Russian officials, Senior Aide to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari along with his accompanying delegation departed Moscow for Tehran early in the morning on Fri.

