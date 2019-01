Abbas Akbari is a famous professor in Kashan University who has created various works in pottery and ceramics, with the latest one titled "Take A Bowel of Green Tea".

Macsabal Symposium is held in cooperation with South Korea, and Abbas Akbari had participated in the non-competition section of the event 4 years ago.

Akbari this year took part in the symposium along with other international potters and juries and won the honorary award.

