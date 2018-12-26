  1. Politics
26 December 2018 - 22:55

Former Iraqi PM offers condolences on demise of Iranian senior cleric

Former Iraqi PM offers condolences on demise of Iranian senior cleric

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has extended his condolences on the demise of the head of Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi.

According to Iraqi media al-Nahrain, Haider al-Abadi, Former Iraqi Prime Minister, issued a message of condolence on the demise of head of Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi.

Al-Abadi, in his message, has extended his condolences to the seminaries, religious community and the family of the deceased senior Iranian cleric.

The former Iraqi prime minister further described late Ayatollah Shahroudi as a great and prominent religious figure who dedicated his life to Jihad, seeking science, Islamic teaching and moderate Islam.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi passed away at Khatamolanbia Hospital in Tehran on Monday at the age of 70 after a long-lasting desease. 

MNA/4496629

News Code 140941

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News