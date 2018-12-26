Lebanese Hezbollah condoles demise of Iranian senior cleric

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hezbollah movement described the Chairman of Iran’s Expediency Council and Iran’s former judiciary chief, Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi as someone who stood beside the Islamic Resistance movement from the beginning.

The Hezbollah’s message also hailed Ayatollah Shahroudi’s contribution to Islamic studies, and offered condolences on his demise to the whole Islamic world.

The statement further praised the late chairman of Iran’s Expediency Council for his company with the resistance forces during different periods of resistance against Zionist enemy.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi passed away at Khatamolanbia Hospital in Tehran on Monday at the age of 70 after a long-lasting desease.

MNA/4496620