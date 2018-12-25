  1. Culture
25 December 2018 - 16:25

Bus driver suffers heart attack, crashes, kills at least 8 in Tehran

Bus driver suffers heart attack, crashes, kills at least 8 in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – At least 8 university students are reported to have been killed and many more injured including the bus driver, who suffered a heart attack behind the wheel, causing the bus to go out of control and roll over in the north of Tehran.

The spokesman for Iran Emergency Center Mojtaba Khaledi told Mehr News Agency (MNA) that a bus carrying academy students in the north of the Iranian capital of Tehran rolled over after the driver had had a heart attack behind the wheel.

Khaledi said that 8 students are reported to have been killed so far while 28 others, including the driver, are reported to have been injured.

According to the spokesman for Tehran Fire Department Jalal Maleki, the bus belonged to the Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch and rolled over after the driver lost control as a result of the heart attack around lunchtime today.

Maleki added that rescue teams and paramedics were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident was reported to the emergency center.

Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

KI/4495057/4495061

News Code 140890
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News