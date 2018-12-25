Bus driver suffers heart attack, crashes, kills at least 8 in Tehran

The spokesman for Iran Emergency Center Mojtaba Khaledi told Mehr News Agency (MNA) that a bus carrying academy students in the north of the Iranian capital of Tehran rolled over after the driver had had a heart attack behind the wheel.

Khaledi said that 8 students are reported to have been killed so far while 28 others, including the driver, are reported to have been injured.

According to the spokesman for Tehran Fire Department Jalal Maleki, the bus belonged to the Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch and rolled over after the driver lost control as a result of the heart attack around lunchtime today.

Maleki added that rescue teams and paramedics were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident was reported to the emergency center.

Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

