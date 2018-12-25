Iran, Russia officials discuss issues of mutual interest

In the meeting, which was held at Iranian Navy's Tehran Headquarters, the two sides conferred on the issues of mutual interest and the expansion of bilateral ties.

A delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry, led by the deputy chief of the Russian Army General Staff, Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, arrived in Iran on Monday, to take part in a second session of the Russian-Iranian working group for the implementation of a bilateral agreement on military cooperation signed in January 2015 by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Dehghan.

LR/4495128