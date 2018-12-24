  1. Politics
24 December 2018 - 10:14

Ayatollah Shahroudi passes away at 70

Ayatollah Shahroudi passes away at 70

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi, passed away at 70, in Tehran.

The health condition of Ayatollah Shahroudi had turned worse on Sunday, and he was in the intensive care unit of a hospital for a digestive system problem; A member of Ayatollah Shahroudi's office had called on the “pious and God-loving people to pray for him", on Sunday.

Ayatollah Sharoudi had not attended Expediency Council's sessions since mid-summer and EDC Secretary, as recommended by doctors.

The senior cleric was appointed by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as chairman of Expediency Council in 2017.

LR/4493565

News Code 140815
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News