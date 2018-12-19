President Rouhani hails Turkey’s firm stance against anti-Iran US sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks at Tehran Mehrabad airport on Wednesday before departing for Turkey at the official invitation of his counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to take part in the 5th Supreme Council of the two countries.

With regard to the schedule of his trip, Rouhani said that in addition to the meeting between the two countries's cabinets, his accompanying ministers will hold separate talks with their Turkish counterparts as well.

The Iranian president described Turkey as an important and influential friend in the region with historical, cultural and religious commonalities with Iran.

Rouhani further praised Turkish government and President Erdoğan for strong opposition towards anti-Iran US sanctions over the past months, saying “the neighbors, and in particular Turkey, have told the United States that the era of dictating policies has come to an end.”

To be ubdated…

