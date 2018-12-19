  1. Politics
Larijani slams efforts of some regional countries to sow discord among nations

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Larijani warned the world of some regional countries' deceptive measures which are aimed at provoking misunderstanding and sowing discord among nations.

Larijani emphasized the strengthening of the unity between the Shias and Sunnis, saying "one of the good points is the peaceful and friendly life of Shias with Sunnis in Jask, Hormozgan province, and this was a key point recommended by Imam Khomeini since the beginning of Islamic Revolution, and This unity should not be neglected under any condition.

Larijani made the remarks on Wednesday among the people of Jask in Hormozgan province.

"If reconciliation is formed among the people of different sects and ethnicity, development and hope are formed in the country," he added.

