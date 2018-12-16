President Rouhani facilitates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

In his message on Sunday, President Rouhani offered sincerest congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev on Independence Day, which marks the 27th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, following the collapse of the Soviet Union on Dec. 16, 1991.

President Rouhani then expressed hope that relations between the two countries would further deepen in light of the amicable ties and cooperation.

At the end of his message, the Iranian president wished health and success to Nazarbayev and prosperity and felicity to the people of Kazakhstan.

