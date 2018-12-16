  1. Politics
President Rouhani facilitates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – President Rouhani sent a message to the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan to felicitate him and Kazakh people on Independence Day of the Central Asian country.

In his message on Sunday, President Rouhani offered sincerest congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev on Independence Day, which marks the 27th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, following the collapse of the Soviet Union on Dec. 16, 1991.

President Rouhani then expressed hope that relations between the two countries would further deepen in light of the amicable ties and cooperation.

At the end of his message, the Iranian president wished health and success to Nazarbayev and prosperity and felicity to the people of Kazakhstan.

