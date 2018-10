Palestinian permanent representative to UN, Riad Mansour whose country leads the group in the current month, handed the chairmanship of the group to the Syrian permanent representative to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafri.

Mansour and the member states congratulated al-Jaafri for Syria’s chairmanship of the group.

Asia-Pacific Ocean group is one of the five adopted geographical states at the UN It includes 65 countries.

SANA/MNA