23 October 2018 - 09:33

AEOI head visits latest developments of Nuclear Reactors Fuel Company

ISFAHAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Head of AEOI Ali Akbar Salehi visited the latest developments of the Nuclear Reactors Fuel Company (SUREH) in Isfahan to closely follow up the ongoing projects.

Ali Akbar Salehi, a vice-president and head of Iran Atomic Energy Organization paid a visit to Isfahan province on Monday and visited ongoing projects and the latest developments at the Nuclear Reactors Fuel Company (SUREH).

Project on re-designing of Iran's Arak heavy-water reactor – which was renamed to Khandab heavy water reactor – and production of UF4 and UF6 gases arrangements of which were notified to the IAEA in June.

Salehi also met with Isfahan's Friday Prayers' Imam and some clerics and scholars.

