Iran, France coop. against terrorism to play key role in establishing peace

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh made the remarks in a Sun. meeting with a French parliamentary group in Tehran, chaired by Philippe Bonnecarrère, senator and president of France-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, as well as Mrs. Delphine O, a member of French National Assembly and president of France-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Iranian senior MP went on to add that “terrorism is born from the same extremist ideology that tries to fake a persona of a defender of democracy and human rights for its European and American allies at the same time as it mutilates its dissident at its consulate in another country.”

He added that such an extremist ideology has created terrorist groups in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, leading to the slaughter of thousands of innocent people.

Falahatpisheh stressed that Iran has been pushing for a political solution, instead of a military approach, for Syria settlement, and believes that it is up to the people of Yemen and Syria to decide for their own future.

He also censured the presence of MKO terrorists in France and their undermining moves against Iran’s national security, calling on French authorities to rethink their support for this terrorist group.

Elsewhere, he highlighted Iran’s compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal, saying the European sides, particularly France, are expected to take practical measures to preserve the agreement after the US’ unilateral withdrawal.

Philippe Bonnecarrère, for his part, voiced France’s interest in using Iran’s experiences in fighting terrorism, saying the two countries should have closer cooperation to help de-escalate the regional crises, such as the ones in Syria and Yemen.

