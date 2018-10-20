Foreign-based journalists to be covered by social security in Iran

"Foreign-based journalists living in Iran, who have a press card from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, no longer need to have licenses from the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, and can benefit from social security services," he Khazaei underlined.

He added that according to Article 5 of the Social Security Act, the foreign journalists will receive all health and medical services without paying any franchise.

Khazaei said "the envoys, diplomats, consular officers, staff and experts of the United Nations offices and their affiliated organizations staying in Iran can also be covered by social security services."

"According to paragraph (a) and (b) of Article 120 of the Labor Code, these persons are not entitled to receive work permits, and, with the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, can work in Iran, which, according to Article 5 of the Social Security Act, they will be subject to the provisions of this law if their activities in Iran are according to the relevant regulations and laws. However, if their country has a Social Security Agreement with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will be treated in accordance with terms of the agreement," he noted.

Director general for foreign Nationals affairs of the Social Security also said that now about 12,000 foreign students in Al-Mustafa International University in Qom province are studying seminary courses and none of these people are insured; for this reason, the consultation to provide them with social security was carried out with the officials of this cultural center.

LR/IRN83071450