Iran short 'Loop' to vie at Izmir Intl. Short Film

Directed by Omid Safaei, the film which has a whimsical ambiance, narrates the story of a bellboy in a hotel.

A brief synopsis of the flick reads, "the boy grapples with a problem which causes him to have troubles in his social affairs with others. Things change for him when a passenger walks in the hotel that is ignorant of his issues."

The International Izmir Short Film Festival is the largest event of its kind in Turkey, and the first to award prizes to international short films.

The latest edition of the festival is slated for October 30 to November 4, 2018.

LR/4433244