Iran’s Jaberi Ansari confers with Qatari FM in Doha

Jaberi Ansari arrived in Qatar at the head of a high-ranking political delegation on Wednesday morning and conferred with Qatari foreign minister on the latest regional developments and relevant issues for putting an end to the crises in Syria and Yemen.

The Iranian diplomat, who is also Iran’s senior negotiator at Astana's peace talks for Syrian settlement, met and held talks with one of the prominant political figures of the Syrian opposition and exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, especially with respect to the peace process in Syria.

During his one-day visit to Qatar, Jaberi Ansari also met with Moussa Abu-Marzouk, a member of Political Bureau of the Palestine Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Khaled Mashal, former head of Hamas Political Bureau and talked about the latest developments in Palestine and the region.

At the end of his two-day visit to Oman and Qatar, Hossein Jaberi Ansari left Doha for Tehran late on Wednesday.

