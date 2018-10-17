Iran calls US’ new sanctions 'blind hatred'

According to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Ghasemi reacted to an announcement by the US Treasury Department which adds new Iranian companies to the US sanctions list, saying "this is part of the US’ psychological war against Iran that will lead to nowhere."

“Unlike the insincere claims by the US that it supports the Iranian people, such measures create obstacles for Iranians to benefit from foreign economic relations and trade ties with the international community and threaten their interests in a cruel and unfair manner,” he noted, stressing that the new bans are against international law and human rights.

“We believe this move is a clear insult to legal and international mechanisms, and results from selfishness and blind hatred of the US government towards the Iranian nation,” he said.

Pointing to a provisional order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which asks the US to refrain from taking measures that escalate tensions and make it more difficult to settle the Iran-US conflict, Ghasemi said that Washington is ridiculing international law.

“The behaviour and approach taken by the US government and its failure to comply with international legal mechanisms and principles not only threaten the Iranian people’s interests but also put global stability and security in danger,” Ghasemi said.

“This is while the Islamic Republic and the international community are working with goodwill to prepare the grounds for Iran to reap the benefits of the 2015 nuclear deal following the US withdrawal,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said.

