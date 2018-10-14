Detained Iranian diplomat has full diplomatic impunity: FM spox

Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks on Sunday to dismiss the remarks attributed to him as saying that the diplomat “only has impunity in Vienna.”

He said “in legal and political affairs, reducing and selecting [remarks] can have undesired implications.”

“In our view, this Iranian diplomat, despite the fact that he was not in the mission country, and was on the way to return to his mission, has full immunity under Article 40 of the Vienna Convention and one cannot say he did not have immunity.”

Ghasemi added “the headline that read Assadi only had impunity in Vienna is not correct and contradicts my remarks."

KI/ISNA97072212574